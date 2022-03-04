Advertisement

Thieves target restaurants all across Brazos Valley

Nearly a dozen places have been hit in Brazos, Burleson, and Washington Counties. Law enforcement say others in the region may also be linked.
By Fallon Appleton and Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Six restaurants in both Somerville and Caldwell were burglarized overnight Thursday. Various agencies across the Brazos Valley are working together to see if they are connected.

This comes after four Bryan restaurants were burglarized early Wednesday morning. Along with another burglary in Washington County Thursday morning, it means nearly a dozen burglaries were committed across three counties in the Brazos Valley in a roughly 24-hour period.

In Somerville, Police Chief Jake Sullivan says four restaurants were burglarized. Sullivan says multiple methods were used to enter each of the businesses, which includes, Mama’s Kitchen, Moe’s BBQ, Neinast Restaurants, and Lorena’s Taco Shop.

Multiple items, including personal items and money, were taken from the businesses and they were each damaged, according to Sullivan.

“At this time we are at the beginning stages of the investigation,” said Sullivan. “We have not had a chance to review all video and evidence. We do suspect that there is a possibility they may be linked at this time [to Wednesday’s burglaries in Brazos County.]”

In the county, Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock said La Bamba Mexican Grill & Bar was burglarized and the establishment was damaged when the suspects broke in. Pollock says investigators are working with surrounding areas to see if the crimes are connected, but it’s currently unclear if they are, according to Pollock.

The Garden Spot Cafe on Highway 21 in Caldwell was another location burglarized. It’s currently under investigation by Caldwell Police. Police say a window was busted to get in. Pollock said Caldwell PD is working with surrounding areas to see if The Garden Spot Cafe’s burglary is connected, too.

Garden Spot’s owner says it’s the second time they’ve been burglarized since the beginning of January. She says no cash was stolen because she no longer keeps any cash in the cafe.

Brenham police confirmed that Max Donuts on Market Street was also hit around 3 a.m. Thursday. Officers say cash and miscellaneous items were stolen.

