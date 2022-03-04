Treat of the Day: CSISD artists to be showcased in state museum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Oakwood fifth-grader Georgia Sullivan and South Knoll kindergartner Amalia Sericano whose artwork featured in an exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.

Their work will be on display throughout the month of March. The exhibit honors the Texas Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month and will feature projects from more than 80 Texas school districts.

More here: https://t.co/yEOb3kXGlA#SuccessCSISD pic.twitter.com/nsd1kVbpes — College Station ISD (@CSISD) March 3, 2022

