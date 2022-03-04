Vaughn named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.bama -- Texas A&M’s Everett Vaughn was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Thursday.

Vaughn organized and led a crew of volunteer construction workers to help renovate and demo homes in rural low income areas in Texas. After the historic freeze in February of 2020, he and a crew of volunteers in the Brazos and Burleson County areas provided heaters and assisted in making sure affected communities where able to stay warm and have food and water.

He is currently in the process of endowing a diversity in construction scholarship, which will endows a scholarship in the school of construction science to a socially disadvantaged student from a Texas high school.

Vaughn has participated in Buzz’s Bunch which is a program started by head coach Buzz Williams with the primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully jumpstarting a passion for the game of basketball.

In his hometown of Houston, he developed a network of friends and family to assist and provide pre-packed meals for the homeless.

This marks the 24th year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

