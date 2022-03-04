Advertisement

Vaughn named to SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.bama -- Texas A&M’s Everett Vaughn was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Thursday.

Vaughn organized and led a crew of volunteer construction workers to help renovate and demo homes in rural low income areas in Texas. After the historic freeze in February of 2020, he and a crew of volunteers in the Brazos and Burleson County areas provided heaters and assisted in making sure affected communities where able to stay warm and have food and water.

He is currently in the process of endowing a diversity in construction scholarship, which will endows a scholarship in the school of construction science to a socially disadvantaged student from a Texas high school.

Vaughn has participated in Buzz’s Bunch which is a program started by head coach Buzz Williams with the primary objective of helping children with special needs come together socially while hopefully jumpstarting a passion for the game of basketball.

In his hometown of Houston, he developed a network of friends and family to assist and provide pre-packed meals for the homeless.

This marks the 24th year for the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as for women’s basketball. All 21 league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

Softball Edged by Weber State, Top LMU on Day One of Judi Garman Classic
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggies Defeat UIW & Arkansas in Friday Double Header
Mumford wins regional semi-finals
Mumford defeats Freer in an overtime thriller, 57-54
Franklin Lions
Franklin comes up short against Hitchcock in Regional Tournament
The Calvert Trojans applaud Trinidad after playing in the regional semifinals.
Calvert advances to regional finals with 53-39 win over Trinidad