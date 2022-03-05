Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Banjo

This cutie is described as a chill pup who loves to cuddle.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Banjo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 4, 2022.

He’s a Retriever, Labrador/Mix. Shelter employees believe this cutie is about five years old. We’re told he has a very laid back attitude and would love to cuddle up next to you on the couch.

“As I like to say, love’s love. He just wants to be cuddled on,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “If you’re one of those individuals who just wants to kick back and chill, Banjo is your guy. I don’t see him being one that’s going to go out on a three mile run. He wants to just cuddle.”

Banjo is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet dude, you can fill out a form here.

The shelter is also running an adoption special during the month of March. Pet adoptions are just $12. Take a look at all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan
The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the...
Brazos Valley Heart Ball raises money for heart health awareness
focus at four
Bryan named a Texas Music Friendly Community
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4