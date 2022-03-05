Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Banjo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Banjo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 4, 2022.

He’s a Retriever, Labrador/Mix. Shelter employees believe this cutie is about five years old. We’re told he has a very laid back attitude and would love to cuddle up next to you on the couch.

“As I like to say, love’s love. He just wants to be cuddled on,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “If you’re one of those individuals who just wants to kick back and chill, Banjo is your guy. I don’t see him being one that’s going to go out on a three mile run. He wants to just cuddle.”

Banjo is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet dude, you can fill out a form here.

The shelter is also running an adoption special during the month of March. Pet adoptions are just $12. Take a look at all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

