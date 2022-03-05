Advertisement

Aggies Blank Sam Houston, 1-0

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 5, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued their strong spring with Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats in exhibition action at Pritchett Field.

“I am very pleased at the amount of pressure we were able to place on our opponents today,” A&M associate head coach Phil Stephenson said. “We were lacking quality in the final third and that stopped the score from being much higher. We are laying different elements into our game and I was very happy with the progress so far.”

The Maroon & White defense has not allowed a goal in 210 minutes of play this spring.

Laney Carroll scored the lone goal of the match in the third minute of play on an assist from Lauren Geczik.

The Aggies have three more contests slated for the spring. They travel to Baylor on March 26 and Texas State on April 2. The Maroon & White wrap up the schedule on Saturday, April 9 with a 6 pm.

Mumford advances to state for the first time since 2014.
Texas A&M wraps up regular season with win over Mississippi State
