Aggies Defeat UIW & Arkansas in Friday Double Header

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team picked up wins Incarnate Word and Arkansas Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (8-5, 1-0) defeated the Cardinals, 5-2, before opening SEC play with a 4-3 win against the Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1).

After dropping the doubles point against the Razorbacks, the Aggies dominated the singles to open SEC play with a win. The Maroon & White posted wins in five of six first sets, converting four of them into straight set victories.

No. 50 Raphael Perot defeated Nico Rousset 6-4, 6-0 to even the match at one-all, followed quickly by Guido Marson’s 6-3, 6-4 triumph to put the Aggies ahead 2-1. The third point of the day was posted by Matthis Ross on court four over Adriend Burdet, 7-5, 6-3. The match was clinched on court five by Giulio Perego, the freshman bested Jacob Sweeney 6-2, 7-6(5) as the Aggies took a 4-1 lead. After the team match was decided, Arkansas picked up wins on courts one and six.

In the lid-lifter, A&M piled on four singles wins after claiming the doubles point against the Cardinals (7-6). A&M’s Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch posted a 6-0 win over Joao Sasso and Rafal Bednarczuk before the point was clinched by Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor on court one over Noah De Luna and Pietro Perego, 6-3. In singles action, A&M’s Storch, Abbrat, Rahul Dhokia and Taylor picked up wins.

The Aggies continue their 10-match home stand with a double header on Tuesday, March 8, against UT Arlington and No. 13 Texas at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. (CT), respectively.

POST MATCH QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton

On the win against Arkansas…

“That was a big, big match for our team to start the SEC season and especially after losing a tough doubles point. I thought our guys bounced back really well in the singles and showed a lot of determination tonight. We have been kind of harping on the big points and I thought we did a good job there tonight. I thought our guys really wanted that win tonight and really fought hard. I am really pleased with the effort and happy that our team was able to be rewarded for a good week of practice. Rewarded for believing in themselves tonight and playing a really, really tough Arkansas team.”

On the UIW match…

“I thought the man of the match was Rahul [Dhokia]. He had a 12-10 tiebreaker in the first set and he could have gone away there. He was up in the second set but let his opponent back in the match and then was able to close it out at 7-5. He played a couple of really good points there at the very end, which I was really proud to see. It is not easy for these guys that are not getting a lot of matches. They are playing against people that are that are playing on a weekly basis. We are proud that we are able to trust themselves, believe in their games and be able to come through. Austin [Abbrat] had a really tough physical match was up a set and ended up losing that second set. Then he was up 5-2 in the third set and he just kept hanging in there. Those are the kinds of things that give our team confidence and all the hard work that they are putting in is obviously paying off.”

Freshman Giulio Perego

On clinching the win…

“That was an unbelievable feeling. I came here without knowing if I would playing and I put in all this hard work. Obviously, we are not coming off the best period after we had a good start so it was huge to get this win at home. It was so important for the guys because at the end it came down to my point. It is nice to have my team that support me and the coaches that believe in me. I just played to the best of my ability today. I gave it my all and obviously paid off at the end.”

RESULTS

Arkansas vs Texas A&M

3/4/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 4, Arkansas 3

Singles competition

1. #38 Alex Reco (ARK) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

2. #50 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Nico Rousset (ARK) 6-4

3. Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Adrien Burdet (ARK) 7-5, 6-3

4. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Melvin Manuel (ARK) 6-3, 6-4

5. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Sweeney (ARK) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

6. #37 Aleksa Bucan (ARK) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Nico Rousset/Alex Reco (ARK) 6-1

2. #47 Adrien Burdet/Melvin Manuel (ARK) def. Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4

3. Hunter Harrison/Jacob Sweeney (ARK) def. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Arkansas 9-5

Texas A&M 8-5

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (2,4,3,5,6,1)

Incarnate Word vs Texas A&M

3/4/2022 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

Texas A&M 5, Incarnate Word 2

Singles competition

1. Tomas Reche (UIW) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

2. Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Pietro Perego (UIW) 6-3, 6-4

3. Joao Sasso (UIW) def. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

4. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arnau Mialles (UIW) 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4)

5. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Ivan Smith (UIW) 7-6 (12-10), 7-5

6. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Rafal Bednarczuk (UIW) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Noah Schachter/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Noah De Luna/Pietro Perego (UIW) 6-3

2. Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Joao Sasso/Rafal Bednarczuk (UIW) 6-0

3. Ivan Smith/Tomas Reche (UIW) def. Rahul Dhokia/Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-3

Match Notes:

Incarnate Word 7-6

Texas A&M 7-5

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,2,3,5,1,4)

