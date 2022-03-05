Advertisement

A&M Consolidated post 15-8 win over Morton Ranch

(KBTX)
By Lesa Hill / A&M Consolidated Baseball
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KATY, Texas -- A&M Consolidated outlasted Morton Ranch 15-8 in day two of the Katy ISD varsity baseball tournament.

With the win, the Tigers move to 3-1-1 on the young season, and finish the tournament with a game against Katy High on Saturday at 1 PM.

The Tiger offense erupted for 7 runs in the first inning and 6 more runs in the final frame, and held off a fierce Morton Ranch rally in the fourth inning to secure the victory. Nathan Hodge, Carson Kerbel, Christian Letendre and Will Hargett each had multiple hits and RBIs for the Tigers.

Consol was also led offensively by Ethan Buche, Chase Sodolak and Joe Scanlan, who each scored two runs. Ethan Dickson (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers, as he entered the game in relief for starting pitcher Cullen Homeyer during the Morton Ranch rally to tie the game at 8-8 in the fourth.

A&M Consol — 7 0 0 1 1 0 6 — 15R 11H 1E

Morton Ranch — 0 0 1 7 0 0 0 — 8R 6H 5E

Consol - Homeyer (3.2), Dickson (3.1) and Sodolak (C) Morton Ranch - Hassebring (5.0), Kovar (1.1), Moore (0.2) and Malone (C).

W - Dickson (1-0)

L - Hassebring

