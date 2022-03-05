Advertisement

Brazos Valley Heart Ball raises money for heart health awareness

The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the...
The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the Brazos Valley(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Heart Association hosted its annual Brazos Valley Heart Ball Friday. Along with dinner, dancing and a silent auction, the event raised money for heart disease awareness and research.

Because of events like this, the organization reported that heart disease deaths have reduced nationwide by 15.1% since February 2018. Funds raised through the Heart Ball also have a direct impact on the Brazos Valley.

“The money that we raise here, it stays local to our community, so it goes towards things like community CPR classes and education for our community members. It’s super important,” Heart Ball committee member Leslie Martinek said.

The American Heart Association reported that 22 million people are trained in CPR each year. For more information on the organization or to donate, click here.

