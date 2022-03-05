Bryan baseball earns split at Langham Creek / Cy-Lakes Tournament

CY-FAIR, Texas -- The Bryan Vikings baseball team went 1-1 on the 2nd day of the Langham Creek/ Cy-Lakes Baseball tournament. The Vikings completed tournament play with a 3-1 record and are now 4-1 on the season.

In game 1 of the day the Vikings were defeated by state ranked Cy-Fair by a score of 13-3. Kaleb Gott took the loss for the Vikings only lasting 1 1/3 innings while allowing 3 hits and walking 5 Bobcat hitters. Avery Wenzel pitched the final 3 innings giving up 4 hits and striking out one while walking three. Leading hitters for the Vikings were: Chance Crawford who went 2-2 Gavon Garcia 1-2 with a RBI and run scored, Ollie Sims 1-2 with a RBI and Hunter Harlin went 1-3 with a RBI.

In game 2 of the day the Vikings defeated Langham Creek 12-2. The Vikings scored 10 runs in the 6th inning to break open the tied ballgame. Eric Perez picked up the win on the mound tossing 6 innings while allowing two hits and striking nine while allowing two free passes. The Vikings scored two in 2nd inning before scoring ten runs in the 6th inning. Leading hitters for the Vikings included: Mason Ruiz 3-4 with two RBI, Hunter Harlin 2-4 with a RBI, Mason Garcia 2-4 with a RBI and two runs scored and Eric Perez was 3-3 with 3 RBI. Chance Crawford 1-3 with 2 runs scored.

The Vikings are back in action next Thursday afternoon in the BISD Invitational in Bastrop.

Bryan’s JV1 team tied College Station 6-6 in the Grimes County Classic and will conclude tournament play with a single game on Saturday morning vs Magnolia West at Iola HS.

Bryan’s JV2 team was defeated in their tournament opener here in the BISD tournament and will conclude their tournament with a pair of games beginning at 11am on Saturday.

