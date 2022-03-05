Bryan named a Texas Music Friendly Community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan received its official designation as a Texas Music Friendly Community from the Texas Music Office on March 2, 2022, marking a milestone in recognizing the importance of music in Bryan.

As a designated community, Bryan will join a network of Texas communities putting an emphasis on attracting and developing music industry growth. Joey Dunn, the City of Bryan’s Deputy City manager, joined First News at Four to discuss this exciting news.

According to Dunn, the city has been working on getting this designation for about six months. It wasn’t an opportunity they were even aware of until AdventGX approached the city about ways to recognize the music industry, particularly following the pandemic which hit that industry pretty hard.

The city is going to work with local artists to try to promote them, their music, and local music venues.

Chip Adams, Community Relations with the Texas Music Office, presented the proclamation to Mayor Andrew Nelson. Adams is a representative of Gov. Greg Abbott’s office who traveled from Austin and experienced his first, First Fridays.

“Oh my gosh I absolutely love it. It’s such a vibrant city, such a music focused city. Everybody I’ve dealt with since the very beginning steps of the certification, you can just tell that music is in the DNA of Bryan. Walking around outside in First Fridays, I mean its just vibrant and exciting and all the families out and about, I think it’s fantastic, so I know this is going to be a great program for the city,” Adams said.

To celebrate Bryan’s designation, many community members enjoyed a night celebrating Bryan’s music scene during First Friday at the Grand Stafford Theater on March 4, 2022. Following the official proclamation ceremony, there was a free concert featuring the Mark Daniel Band and the up and coming country artist Brandon Hodde.

In the future Dunn says music lovers can look forward to more events not just in Downtown Bryan, but in Midtown and Lakeview as well.

The city sees a great opportunity to “help [the music] industry recover from the downtime” during the pandemic since music “just produces a lot of great quality of life for us,” said Dunn.

Nelson accepted the proclamation and said he’s excited to continue showing off the success of Bryan and all those that support them.

“I just love downtown Bryan, love all the families that come out here, the students, this is a melting pot within the Brazos Valley, and everyone just loves downtown Bryan regardless of what city you’re from, regardless of your age, whether you’re married or not. It’s just a wonderful melting pot for Aggieland,” he said.

Bryan is the 31st community in Texas to be named a Music Friendly Community. (KBTX)

