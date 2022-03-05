Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

Police said just 2:00 a.m., patrol officers working in the area of Highway 21 and Marino Road heard multiple gunshots.

Officers then located one person with a gunshot wound near a ditch. They attempted life-saving measures on the person but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Police tell KBTX this does not appear to be a random shooting incident and no arrests have been made.

It’s unclear where exactly the shooting occurred. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Highway 21 near Marino Road was closed for several hours but opened around 7 a.m.

— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 5, 2022

