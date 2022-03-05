Advertisement

Calvert advances to regional finals with 53-39 win over Trinidad

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEL VALLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys’ basketball team beat Trinidad 53-39 in the regional semifinals of the UIL 1A Playoffs at Cardinal Gym in Del Valle Friday night.

The Trojans were led by Kevondre Corona with 19 points, and MJ Thomas added 17 points. The Trojans had a 25-14 lead at halftime and never looked back from there.

Calvert advances to the Region IV Finals and will play McMullen County Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Cardinal Gym.

