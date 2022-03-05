Calvert punches ticket to state tournament with 52-46 win over McMullen County

DEL VALLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys’ basketball team beat McMullen County 52-46 in the Region IV Finals of the UIL Class 1A Playoffs at Cardinal Gym Saturday afternoon.

McMullen County cut the lead to a two-point game with 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter at 46-44. Trojan Senior Kaiden Bridges made an and-one layup to help seal the victory in the closing seconds.

“Man, it’s a great feeling,” said Trojans’ head coach Michael Thomas. “Just the kids’ resilience to fight through everything and still be able to do what they’ve done today, I mean it’s remarkable,” Thomas added.

”It feels great,” chimed in Trojans’ Senior guard Kaiden Bridges. “Calvert hasn’t done this since 2012. It just feels good,” Bridges added.

“It’s a dream come true,” Trojans’ Junior guard/forward MJ Thomas exclaimed. “I still can’t believe it. I’m still trying to process it, we won! For two years, we’ve been coming short, coming short, and we finally did it,” Thomas added.

The Trojans were led by MJ Thomas with 25 points. Kevondre Corona added 12 points, and Bridges, who sat out most of the 2nd and 3rd quarters with a minor injury, chipped in 8 points. Calvert led 32-18 at halftime and held a 40-30 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

Calvert will play Graford in the state semifinals this Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

