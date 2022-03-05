Advertisement

DPS investigating a fatality crash on Highway 36 in Burleson County

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 36 Friday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says at around 6:20 p.m., a 2016 Ford car was traveling northbound and a 2013 Hyundai car was traveling southbound. The Ford was passing vehicles in the southbound lane when it struck the Hyundai head-on.

Officials say the driver of the Ford, Michael Piper, 29, of Houston, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Burleson County Justice of the Peace Johnny Towslee.

The driver of the Hyundai, Roykeisha Burnette, 29, of Austin, was also pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Johnny Towslee.

Troopers say the passenger in the Hyundai was ejected and was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with critical injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, the passenger is still in critical condition, according to DPS.

DPS says this is an ongoing investigation.

