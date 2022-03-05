The Eagles advance to the Regional Finals after defeating Falls City

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Eagles defeated the Falls City Beavers 57-26 in the the Class 2A Region IV semi-finals Friday night at San Marcos High School.

Milano maintained an early lead thanks to 7 three-pointers in the first half giving them a 10-point halftime advantage 26-16.

The Eagles were led by senior Jayce Todd with 26 points, followed by Layne Telg and Weston Avertt tossing in 10 points each.

The Beavers were led by Cody Arissola who had 9 points, while Jaxson Pipes and Luke Shaffer had 6 points each. Falls City ends its season at 11-5 record.

Milano will play the winner of Mumford and Freer in the Regional Finals Saturday at 2.

