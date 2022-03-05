Advertisement

The Eagles advance to the Regional Finals after defeating Falls City

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Eagles defeated the Falls City Beavers 57-26 in the the Class 2A Region IV semi-finals Friday night at San Marcos High School.

Milano maintained an early lead thanks to 7 three-pointers in the first half giving them a 10-point halftime advantage 26-16.

The Eagles were led by senior Jayce Todd with 26 points, followed by Layne Telg and Weston Avertt tossing in 10 points each.

The Beavers were led by Cody Arissola who had 9 points, while Jaxson Pipes and Luke Shaffer had 6 points each. Falls City ends its season at 11-5 record.

Milano will play the winner of Mumford and Freer in the Regional Finals Saturday at 2.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

Softball Edged by Weber State, Top LMU on Day One of Judi Garman Classic
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggies Defeat UIW & Arkansas in Friday Double Header
Calvert advances to regional finals with 53-39 win over Trinidad
Calvert advances to regional finals with 53-39 win over Trinidad
The Eagles advance to the Regional Finals after defeating Falls City
The Eagles advance to the Regional Finals after defeating Falls City
Franklin comes up short against Hitchcock in Regional Tournament
Franklin comes up short against Hitchcock in Regional Tournament