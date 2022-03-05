Advertisement

Franklin comes up short against Hitchcock in Regional Tournament

By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin boys basketball team lost to Hitchcock 61-52 Friday night in a Class 3A Region 3 Semifinal game.

Hayden Helton led the Lions in scoring with 16 points. Marcus Wade finished with 12 points. Devyn Hidrogo scored 10 points for Franklin.

Christian Daniel scored 12 points for Hitchcock. Damien McDaniel scored 10 points.

Franklin ends the season with a 20-4 record. Hitchcock will face Diboll in the regional final Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The winner will advance to the Class 3A State Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

