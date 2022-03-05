Free Music Friday: Brandon Hodde

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Up and coming country music artist Brandon Hodde joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

He performed his song “Small Town.”

Hodde grew up in a musical family starting back with his great grandparents.

“I grew up playing in my grandpa’s Czech polka band,” said Hodde.

He explained that he has deep roots in the Czech and German communities, but somewhere along the way he fell in love with country music.

Listen to Hodde’s music on any streaming service.

Find out more about Hodde on his Facebook, Instagram, and website.

