Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new apartment building is coming to Downtown Bryan, which many hope is just one step in more developments.

Forty-eight new loft apartments and 6,500 sq. ft. of retail space is expected to be completed this fall. BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.

Chris Lawrence, the CEO, said while developing the property, they had the future in mind.

“I wanted a place where I could walk out the door and head to the grocery store and head to the Village Cafe and enjoy being in this place with the community and bringing arts here and everything we’ve done. So, I just needed to feel like a place has the diversity that I need in my life,” he said.

Lawrence said he would like to see new restaurants in the retail space below the lofts.

Bryan City Council member Reuben Marin said when COVID-19 hit, the area saw a halt in growth. Now, that’s beginning to change.

“This groundbreaking is so exciting. It’s been a long time coming. Chris Lawrence and his team have done an amazing job to get this development to move forward for the north end of Downtown Bryan,” Marin said. “We’re hoping this spurs additional growth, kind of a domino effect, where we start seeing more development on this end of Downtown Bryan.”

Lawrence said he’s excited to finally break ground after purchasing the land in 2016. “Its super meaningful but not just for me. I mean, we do this for all of us. We obviously get the gain we get out of it but it’s really about keeping Downtown Bryan moving forward and not looking back,” he said.

The property is located at 22nd and Main Streets in Downtown Bryan.

