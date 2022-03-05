Advertisement

Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan

BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new apartment building is coming to Downtown Bryan, which many hope is just one step in more developments.

Forty-eight new loft apartments and 6,500 sq. ft. of retail space is expected to be completed this fall. BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.

48 new loft apartments and 6,500 sq. ft. of retail space is expected to be completed in Fall...
48 new loft apartments and 6,500 sq. ft. of retail space is expected to be completed in Fall 2022.(KBTX)

Chris Lawrence, the CEO, said while developing the property, they had the future in mind.

“I wanted a place where I could walk out the door and head to the grocery store and head to the Village Cafe and enjoy being in this place with the community and bringing arts here and everything we’ve done. So, I just needed to feel like a place has the diversity that I need in my life,” he said.

Lawrence said he would like to see new restaurants in the retail space below the lofts.

Bryan City Council member Reuben Marin said when COVID-19 hit, the area saw a halt in growth. Now, that’s beginning to change.

“This groundbreaking is so exciting. It’s been a long time coming. Chris Lawrence and his team have done an amazing job to get this development to move forward for the north end of Downtown Bryan,” Marin said. “We’re hoping this spurs additional growth, kind of a domino effect, where we start seeing more development on this end of Downtown Bryan.”

Lawrence said he’s excited to finally break ground after purchasing the land in 2016. “Its super meaningful but not just for me. I mean, we do this for all of us. We obviously get the gain we get out of it but it’s really about keeping Downtown Bryan moving forward and not looking back,” he said.

The property is located at 22nd and Main Streets in Downtown Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the...
Brazos Valley Heart Ball raises money for heart health awareness
focus at four
Bryan named a Texas Music Friendly Community
Banjo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 4, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Banjo
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4