Long Ball Lifts Aggies Past Utah, 11-3

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team (14-3) used five home runs from four different players to power past Utah (13-6), 11-3, on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Rylen Wiggins hit a pair of home runs, marking her first career multi-home run game, while A&M’s five homers were the most in a game since they lifted five over the wall against Sam Houston last season. Additionally, the Aggies’ 11 runs matched a season-high allowed by the Utes.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Utah – W, 11-3

Haley Lee: 3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, BB

Rylen Wiggins: 2-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR

Trinity Cannon: 2-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR

Mayce Allen: 1-for-3, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Utah – W, 11-3

Emiley Kennedy: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Utah – W, 11-3

The wind lifted Rylen Wiggins’ fourth home run of the season over the left field wall to give the Aggies the 1-0 lead in the second.

After a hard-hit double in the opening frame, Haley Lee went opposite field in the third to extend A&M’s advantage.

Starting hurler Emiley Kennedy and the Aggies’ defense retired eight of the nine batters to start the game.

A two-out RBI double in the fourth put the Utes on the board, before Utah leveled the score at two-all with a solo shot in the fifth.

Three-straight hits to start the sixth broke open scoring the Aggies in the sixth, jumping out to a 7-2 advantage behind bombs from Wiggins and Mayce Allen.

Utah earned a run back in the bottom of the sixth a two-out RBI double, but a fly out to Shaylee Ackerman in left field ended the frame.

A lead-off triple in the seven by Koko Wooley opened a big seven inning for A&M, as a three-run homer by Trinity Cannon gave Aggies an 11-3 cushion and the win.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the game…

“We really needed that. Emily Kennedy came out and threw a great game and I’m really proud of how she’s handling herself and staying poised. She went out there and gave us outs all game long. Offensively, we needed that because we’ve been in a bit of a dry spell. For us to pick up where we left off last night is good to see. Defensively, we were really good today.”

On the team’s production at the plate…

“Hitting is contagious, and so is scoring runs. You have the expression ‘pass the bat back’ and that’s what happened all day long. We had nearly everyone in our lineup get a hit. We had quality at-bats today and I’m proud of our kids.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to action tonight to take on No. 5 UCLA at approximately 7 p.m. CT.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.