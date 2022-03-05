Advertisement

Mumford advances to state for the first time since 2014

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs advance to the Class 2A state semi-finals after taking down Milano 50-45.

Mumford was led by Desmond Gamble with 13 followed by Ruben Sustaita with 12.

The Eagles were led by Jayce Todd with 21 and Ethan Gordon with 8.

Mumford will move on next Friday in the state semi-finals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

