Mumford advances to state for the first time since 2014.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs advance to the Class 2A state semi-finals after taking down Milano 50-45.

Mumford was led by Desmond Gamble with 13 followed by Ruben Sustaita with 12.

The Eagles were led by Jayce Todd with 21 and Ethan Gordon with 8.

Mumford will move on next Friday in the state semi-finals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

