Mumford defeats Freer in an overtime thriller, 57-54

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford Mustangs overcame a buzzer beating three from the Buckaroos to advance to the regional finals.

Freer’s Jayden Uribe nailed a three at the end of the regulation, leaving 0.01 seconds on the clock and the score tied at 51. While OT was slim with scoring it was full of events.

With 24 seconds left on the clock, it was like deja vu. Uribe nailed another corner three-pointer putting the Bucks up 54-52. The following play Uribe fouled out, putting Desmond Gamble on the line, he sinks both.

Edgar Fernandez and Ruben Sustaita tally up free throws to close out the game, giving Mumford the 57-54 victory.

The Mustangs were led by Sustaita with 15, Desmond Gamble with 13 and Bryson Rodriguez with 10.

The Bucks were led by Elliot Ramirez with 30 and Uribe with 11.

Mumford will play Milano Saturday at 2 in the Regional Finals

