Advertisement

Mumford defeats Freer in an overtime thriller, 57-54

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford Mustangs overcame a buzzer beating three from the Buckaroos to advance to the regional finals.

Freer’s Jayden Uribe nailed a three at the end of the regulation, leaving 0.01 seconds on the clock and the score tied at 51. While OT was slim with scoring it was full of events.

With 24 seconds left on the clock, it was like deja vu. Uribe nailed another corner three-pointer putting the Bucks up 54-52. The following play Uribe fouled out, putting Desmond Gamble on the line, he sinks both.

Edgar Fernandez and Ruben Sustaita tally up free throws to close out the game, giving Mumford the 57-54 victory.

The Mustangs were led by Sustaita with 15, Desmond Gamble with 13 and Bryson Rodriguez with 10.

The Bucks were led by Elliot Ramirez with 30 and Uribe with 11.

Mumford will play Milano Saturday at 2 in the Regional Finals

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

Softball Edged by Weber State, Top LMU on Day One of Judi Garman Classic
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggies Defeat UIW & Arkansas in Friday Double Header
Calvert advances to regional finals with 53-39 win over Trinidad
Calvert advances to regional finals with 53-39 win over Trinidad
The Eagles advance to the Regional Finals after defeating Falls City
The Eagles advance to the Regional Finals after defeating Falls City
Franklin comes up short against Hitchcock in Regional Tournament
Franklin comes up short against Hitchcock in Regional Tournament