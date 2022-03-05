Advertisement

No. 3 Texas A&M Overcome Deficit to Defeat No. 7 SMU, 11-8

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DALLAS – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team won Fences, 4-1, and Reining, 3-1, to overcome a first half deficit to defeat No. 7 SMU, 11-8, Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Equestrian Center.

Down 6-4 at the break, Texas A&M outscored SMU, 7-2, in the second stanza to move to 10-2 (5-1 SEC) on the season. The defeat dropped SMU to 8-6 (4-1 ECAC).

Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Fences) and sophomore Keesa Luers (Reining) highlighted the meet earning Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective events.

Coming out of the half, Lovingfoss and senior Grace Boston each scored an 87 in Fences, defeating their respective opponents to even the score at six. Sophomore Devon Thomas followed with an 82, while freshman Brooke Brombach registered an 85 to capture two more points as the Aggies led 8-6.

Momentum carried to Reining as Luers registered her first career point defeating Chalyce Head, 74-73, on Moe. Supporting cast include junior Emmy-Lu Marsh (71.5) and senior Lisa Bricker (69) each scoring points to secure the victory.

Prior to the dramatic comeback, Texas A&M fell in Flat and Horsemanship, 3-2, in each event. Senior Caroline Dance recorded a career high 95, while Lovingfoss scored an 88 to earn points for the Maroon & White in Flat. In Horsemanship, graduate MacKenzie Chapman (75) and freshman Hanna Olaussen (76) secured points for Texas A&M.

Next Up

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host Bridgewater College in a jumping seat competition on March 11, followed by a matchup against No. 2 Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A senior recognition is scheduled to follow Saturday’s meet.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

On the win…

“I’m very proud of the way our team won on the road. Out of conference road wins are especially challenging because we are not as familiar with the horses as we are with SEC opponents. The girls rose to the occasion. Our Reining and Fences groups really showed up today to only allow SMU to earn one point in each event. All around from our team and to fans that traveled, we had great support.”

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

