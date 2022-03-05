No. 8 Texas A&M Hosts No. 13 Florida in SEC Showdown

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 8 Texas A&M women’s tennis gets set to conclude SEC opening weekend on Sunday, as the Maroon & White play host to the No. 13 Florida Gators in a noon (CT) first serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Anytime we play the Florida Gators, it is always a highly competitive match. I expect nothing less on Sunday afternoon. Our team is playing some of its best tennis of the season right now, and I fully expect that we will come out and compete. We hold our players and our program to a very high standard, and tomorrow is an excellent opportunity to put our best effort on display for the 12th Man.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M returns to the courts less than 48 hours following their 6-1 demolition of the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Aggies seized the momentum in the doubles point and carried their early success through the rest of the match, claiming five of six available singles points. The Aggies improved to 6-4 in SEC opening matches with a 9-1 record through their first 10 SEC home openers. Freshman Jeanette Mireles logged the clinch victory on court six, breezing past Ana Cruz in a 6-1, 6-2 showing. The Maroon & White own the best record in the SEC at 15-1 and maintain the conference’s longest active winning streak at six consecutive matches.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on March 2, Texas A&M earned the No. 8 position. The Aggies are the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Auburn (No. 11), Florida (No. 13), Vanderbilt (No. 22) and Tennessee (No. 23) completing the league’s showing in the poll. In the most recent individual rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova garnered the No. 3 spot. In singles, Carson Branstine rose to No. 27 nationally, with Makarova holding the No. 41 singles ranking and freshman Mary Stoiana coming in at No. 91.

#LOCKEDIN ON FLORIDA

Florida arrives in the Brazos Valley boasting an 8-2 record with their only two losses coming against ranked opponents in Virginia and Ohio State during ITA Indoors. In singles, the Gators are led by one of the most experienced athletes in college tennis in McCartney Kessler, who owns a 5-3 dual match record this season at the No. 1 spot. Florida features a pair of ranked doubles teams in No. 10 Carly Briggs and Marlee Zein, and No. 12 Alicia Dudeney alongside Bente Spee. Texas A&M and Florida meet for the 13th time in women’s tennis on Sunday, with the Gators holding a 9-3 lead in the all-time series.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday afternoon’s match will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where the first 100 fans can pick up their very own miniature 12th Man statue in addition roster cards and more. After each Aggie women’s tennis match this season, select student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club. Parking is free for all patrons, with disabled parking available in Lot 100D near the entrance of the facility.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Additionally, live scoring for the top-15 SEC showdown will be available by clicking here.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities available at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Gameday Central page.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.