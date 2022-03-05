Advertisement

Park Hudson Trail burglary victim to pay nearly $400 for new window

Three cars were stolen from Thursday at the Park Hudson Trail in Bryan.
Three cars were stolen from Thursday at the Park Hudson Trail in Bryan.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is still investigating three smash-and-grab daylight burglaries at Park Hudson Trail Thursday.

One of the victims, Erica Perez, said she visited the trails Thursday for the first time in years because it was a beautiful day.

“Within 30 to 35 minutes I was here, my car ended up being broken into along with three other vehicles,” Perez said.

Perez’s doors were locked and had items on her floorboard. The burglar stole her purse, which had personal belongings like her wallet inside. This happened around 3 p.m., and one of the other cars stolen that was broken into belongs to a Texas A&M student who Perez knows.

“Purse, backpack, iPad,” Perez said. “Basically, they took everything, whatever they could get.”

Perez said this has been a major inconvenience as she now has to pay nearly $400 to get her window replaced and get a new driver’s license. She also registered to keep her identity from being stolen.

Bryan Police Department public information officer Kole Taylor said burglaries at the trail are not a common occurrence as something like this hasn’t happened in over a year. Taylor warns people to keep valuables hidden in their trunks or under a seat when out in public places.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan
The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the...
Brazos Valley Heart Ball raises money for heart health awareness
focus at four
Bryan named a Texas Music Friendly Community
Banjo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 4, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Banjo
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4