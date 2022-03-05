Park Hudson Trail burglary victim to pay nearly $400 for new window

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is still investigating three smash-and-grab daylight burglaries at Park Hudson Trail Thursday.

One of the victims, Erica Perez, said she visited the trails Thursday for the first time in years because it was a beautiful day.

“Within 30 to 35 minutes I was here, my car ended up being broken into along with three other vehicles,” Perez said.

Perez’s doors were locked and had items on her floorboard. The burglar stole her purse, which had personal belongings like her wallet inside. This happened around 3 p.m., and one of the other cars stolen that was broken into belongs to a Texas A&M student who Perez knows.

“Purse, backpack, iPad,” Perez said. “Basically, they took everything, whatever they could get.”

Perez said this has been a major inconvenience as she now has to pay nearly $400 to get her window replaced and get a new driver’s license. She also registered to keep her identity from being stolen.

Bryan Police Department public information officer Kole Taylor said burglaries at the trail are not a common occurrence as something like this hasn’t happened in over a year. Taylor warns people to keep valuables hidden in their trunks or under a seat when out in public places.

