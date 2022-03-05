Softball Edged by Weber State, Top LMU on Day One of Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team (13-3) dropped its tournament-opening game, 2-1, to Weber State (14-3) before bouncing back with a 4-2 victory over Loyola Marymount (10-9) on Friday at the Judi Garman Classic.

Trinity Cannon extended her team-leading reached base streak to 12 games, while the Aggies scored all four of their runs in the night cap with two outs on the board.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Weber State – L, 1-2

Trinity Cannon: 1-for-2

Alexis Tippit: 1 R, SB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Weber State – L, 1-2

Shaylee Ackerman: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Makinzy Herzog: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Weber State – L, 1-2

Weber State used a two-out double to jump on the board in the opening frame, despite a pair of strikeouts from Shaylee Ackerman in the circle.

Trinity Cannon extended her reached base streak to a team-leading 11 games with a single in the second.

Back-to-back 1-2-3 innings for Ackerman and the Aggies gave the junior hurler six strikeouts in the game through four innings, just one shy of matching a career high.

An RBI single in the bottom of the fifth extended the Wildcats’ lead.

Haley Lee drew a walk for the Aggies to lead off the sixth, bringing pinch runner Alexis Tippit into the game for her collegiate debut. Tippit stole second, before scratching A&M’s only run of the game across to cut into Weber State’s lead.

Relief pitcher Makinzy Herzog struck out the side in the sixth, but the Wildcats held on for the 2-1 win.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Loyola Marymount – W, 4-2

Trinity Cannon: 1-for-3, HR

Morgan Smith: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Loyola Marymount – W, 4-2

Grace Uribe: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

Emily Kennedy: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Loyola Marymount – W, 4-2

A two-run bomb to left field by Morgan Smith helped the Aggies take an early lead over the Lions.

LMU earned a pair of runs in the top of the second to knot the score at two-all.

A moonshot in the same spot as Smith by Trinity Cannon pushed A&M ahead, 3-2, in the fifth.

An RBI single from Rylen Wiggins in the bottom of the sixth gave the Aggies a two-run cushion.

Relief pitcher Emily Kennedy struck out the side in the top of the seventh to earn the save and put A&M back in the win column.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On getting a win over LMU…

“LMU is a really good ball club. They’ve got good pitching and the fact we could chase their starting pitcher in the first inning was big for us. That’s a good win for us.”

On the improved hitting in game two…

“I was really pleased in how we responded in the second game. I was not happy with our hitting in game one, but for us to come out and get our kids’ heads right and to be aggressive was good to see. It was a completely different approach and experience for us. We needed that.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to action tomorrow when it faces Utah and No. 5 UCLA at 2:30 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. CT, respectively.

