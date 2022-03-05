Track & Field Qualifies 14 Athletes to NCAA Indoor Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams qualified 14 Aggies to the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships on March 11-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama.

The women’s team currently ranks No. 6 in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ratings index. The Aggies qualified eight, including Deborah Acquah as the lone athlete to qualify in multiple individual event. The senior is currently ranked No. 4 in the long jump (21-9.5/6.64m) and No. 9 in the triple jump (44-6.75/13.58m). Sophomore Lamara Distin earned her spot at the NCAA Championships with an NCAA-leading high jump mark at 6-3.5/1.92m.

On the track, sophomore Laila Owens (200m), senior Tierra Robinson-Jones (400m) and sophomore Charokee Young (400m) each qualified in their respective individual events as well as the 4x400m, along with senior Syaira Richardson on the relay. Joining the quartet will be freshman Kennedy Wade as the alternate. The 4x400m qualified with the second fastest time in the nation at 3:25.43.

Young qualified for the open 400m ranked No. 4 in the nation at 51.28, followed by Robinson-Jones at No. 13 with her season best at 52.23. Owens enters the meet with the 10th fastest 200m qualifying time at 23.07. Kaylah advanced to the meet with the 13th fastest qualifying time in the 60m hurdles at 8.05.

On the men’s side, Texas A&M ranks No. 19 in the nation and qualified six. Leading the group is sophomore Brandon Miller who currently leads the NCAA with an American collegiate 800m record time of 1:45.24. Miller also qualified as a member of the 4x400m relay, along with freshman Emmanuel Bamidele, sophomore Omajuwa Etiwe and sophomore Chevannie Hanson. Sophomore Lance Broome and senior Moitalel Mpoke each qualified as alternates for the relay.

The 4x400m enters the meet with the eighth fastest time in the nation at 3:04.30.

Bamidele (400m), Broome (200m) and Hanson (400m) each qualified in their respective individual events. Broome and Hanson qualified with the 10th fastest times in their events. Broome at 20.69 in the 200m and Hanson at 46.06 in the 400m. Bamidele enters the meet with the 13th fastest time in the 400m at 46.06.

Texas A&M Qualifiers

Men

Emmanuel Bamidele – 400m, 4x400m

Lance Broome – 200m, 4x400m alternate

Omajuwa Etiwe – 4x400m

Chevannie Hanson – 400m, 4x400m

Brandon Miller – 800m, 4x400m

Moitalel Mpoke – 4x400m alternate

Women

Deborah Acquah – Long Jump, Triple Jump

Lamara Distin – High Jump

Laila Owens – 200m, 4x400m

Kaylah Robinson – 60m Hurdles

Tierra Robinson-Jones – 400m, 4x400m

Syaira Richardson – 4x400m

Kennedy Wade – 4x400m alternate

Charokee Young – 400m, 4x400m

