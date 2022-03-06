7th annual Wixon Valley gumbo cookoff continues to expand

WIXON VALLEY. Texas (KBTX) - Saturday was the 7th annual charity gumbo cook-off in Wixon Valley, and after last year’s charity cookoff was canceled due to COVID-19, participants came ready to compete.

22 teams including local restaurants, first responders, elected officials and families came together to compete in this year’s event.

All proceeds from the cookoff went to the domestic violence shelter, Phoebe’s Home, which is available to all seven counties within the Brazos Valley.

Mayor Jim Soefje of Wixon Valley said he is extremely proud of the turnout of the event this year.

“We were already at fifty-five hundred dollars ahead before we opened the gates off of pre raffle sales, so we’re excited,” said Mayor Soefje. “This is going to be a record-breaking year all the way around for everyone.”

He said that the proceeds made off of this event will help Phoebes home with specific things that government funds can’t cover. In the past, Mayor Soefje said they helped rebuild playground equipment for the children.

“Each year we expand. It is just amazing that everyone came together for a good cause,” Mayor Soefje said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.