Advertisement

7th annual Wixon Valley gumbo cookoff continues to expand

By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIXON VALLEY. Texas (KBTX) - Saturday was the 7th annual charity gumbo cook-off in Wixon Valley, and after last year’s charity cookoff was canceled due to COVID-19, participants came ready to compete.

22 teams including local restaurants, first responders, elected officials and families came together to compete in this year’s event.

All proceeds from the cookoff went to the domestic violence shelter, Phoebe’s Home, which is available to all seven counties within the Brazos Valley.

Mayor Jim Soefje of Wixon Valley said he is extremely proud of the turnout of the event this year.

“We were already at fifty-five hundred dollars ahead before we opened the gates off of pre raffle sales, so we’re excited,” said Mayor Soefje. “This is going to be a record-breaking year all the way around for everyone.”

He said that the proceeds made off of this event will help Phoebes home with specific things that government funds can’t cover. In the past, Mayor Soefje said they helped rebuild playground equipment for the children.

“Each year we expand. It is just amazing that everyone came together for a good cause,” Mayor Soefje said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 21 was shut down in both directions early Saturday morning with crime scene tape across...
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
College Station police say the vehicle was found in Harris County after it was taken Thursday...
Car recovered after it was stolen at College Station convenience store
Traffic Alert (generic)
Traffic slowed on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy after multi-car crash at George Bush Drive
BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan

Latest News

Navasota hosts 10th annual Texas Birthday Bash with popular country music artists.
Thousands celebrate Texas Independence Day in Navasota
Wixon Valley Gumbo Cookoff
Wixon Valley Gumbo Cookoff
Matthew Mireles was born less than 2 pounds, and doctors thought he was the smallest baby born...
Brazos County resident celebrates milestone birthday
Matthew Mireles Birthday
Matthew Mireles Birthday