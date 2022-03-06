Aggies Fall to No. 5 UCLA in Five Innings

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team (14-4) was unable to overcome No. 5 UCLA (17-3) Saturday night, falling 14-2 in five innings.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 5 UCLA – L, 2-14 (5 inn.)

Haley Lee: 2-for-3, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 5 UCLA – L, 2-14 (5 inn.)

Shaylee Ackerman: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Grace Uribe: 1.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 5 UCLA – L, 2-14 (5 inn.)

UCLA capitalized on a walk and an error to jump on the board in the opening frame, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins tacked on five runs in the second with a two-out double and homer to jump out to a 7-0 advantage.

Trinity Cannon reached base in her team-best 14th-straight game with a single in the bottom of the second, but the Bruins escaped the A&M bases-loaded jam.

A ball got away from the Bruins’ catcher as Morgan Smith charged home to help the Aggies get on the board in the third.

A pair of lead-off homers in the third and fourth by the Bruins broke open scoring in both innings, helping UCLA charge ahead, 14-1.

An RBI single up the middle by Haley Lee brought Mariana Torres home in the fifth, but the Bruins took the game, 14-2.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M wraps up action at the Judi Garman Classic on Sunday with No. 23 Arizona State. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.