Aggies Set for NCAA Diving Zones

MADISON, Wis. -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams are set for competition at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships, held at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center on the University of Wisconsin campus. The qualifying event for NCAA Championships is set to begin Monday, March 7 and continue through Wednesday, March 9.

On the men’s side, Kurtis Mathews and Victor Povzner look to lead the Aggies on the springboards. Mathews brought home a pair of medals from SEC Championships, earning gold on the 1-meter (420.30) and silver on the 3-meter (437.80). Prior to SEC Championships, Mathews set a new program record on the 3-meter board after posting a score of 483.55 in the finals at the Air Force Diving Invitational. He now owns both springboard school records after setting the 1-meter record with a score of 436.50 at the 2020 SEC Championships. Povzner joined Mathews on the podium at 2022 SEC Championships, claiming silver on the 1-meter (412.15) and marking the first time in program history a pair of divers have finished 1-2 at the conference meet. Povzner just missed the podium on the 3-meter, scoring 365.00 to add fourth-place points for the Aggies.

Allen Bottego, Rhett Hensley, Shane Mardick, Kyle Sanchez and Tony Stewart will also represent the Maroon and White, looking to make their NCAA Championships debuts. Bottego advanced to the 1-meter A-final at SEC Championships, scoring 302.10 to take eighth. He also added top-11 points in the platform for the Aggies with a score of 311.10.

On the women’s side, Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes aim to punch their tickets to return to NCAA Championships. Wilson earned Honorable Mention All-America honors on the 1-meter at the meet a season ago. At SEC Championships, she just missed the podium on the 1-meter with a fourth-place score of 307.70 and added a top-10 score on the 3-meter (302.80). Ceyanes, who made her postseason debut in 2021, has tallied seven top-three finishes on the season. She added a pair of consolation final scores at SEC Championships, taking ninth on the 3-meter (306.25) and 13th on the 1-meter (249.90).

Alyssa Clairmont was a key point-earner for A&M at SEC Championships, posting a pair of top-10 scores on the springboards and added an 11th-place finish on the platform. Payton Props earned her spot at Zones at the dual meet with SMU when she took first on the 1-meter (284.78) and fourth on the 3-meter (289.28).

Live results throughout the week can be found here. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

