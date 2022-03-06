A&M Consolidated completes Katy ISD baseball tournament with an 8-3 victory over Katy

KATY - A&M Consolidated completed the Katy ISD varsity baseball tournament with an 8-3 victory over Katy, the defending champions of District 19-6A.

Sam Nitzke, Nate Maddox and Gage Dorris combined for 13 strikeouts and held Katy to 6 hits over 7 innings. Nitzke (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers, who moved to 4-1-1 overall with the victory.

Consol had a balanced offensive attack, with 10 batters recording at least one base hit in the game. Brodie Daniel and Nathan Hodge each had two hits, with Daniel adding a triple and Hodge a double to highlight the day for the Tigers. Wesley Boedeker also pushed across 2 RBIs with a double.

The Tigers will travel to Waller on Tuesday night for a district game before playing in the Langham Creek tournament beginning Thursday.

Consol — 3 0 1 2 1 0 1 — 8R 12H 0E

Katy — 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 3R 6H 2E

Consol — Nitzke (4.1), Maddox (1.2), Dorris (1.0) and Sodolak (C)

Katy — Hilton (2.0), Reisner (1.0), Copeland (1.0), Thompson (3.0)

W - Nitzke (1-0)

L - Hilton