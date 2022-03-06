Advertisement

Brazos County resident celebrates milestone birthday

By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Matthew Mireles wasn’t always expected to come as far as he has. Mireles was born March 3, 1992 and was 1 pound, 2 1/2 ounces.

Doctors thought he was the smallest baby born alive in the Brazos Valley at that time, according to Matthew’s Mireles’ mother Melva Mireles. He turned 30 Thursday, and family and friends celebrated him at S.O.S Ministries Saturday.

“Everybody that came through loves me and everybody knows me, and everybody has a good heart so I try to give some back,” Matthew Mireles said.

Melva Mireles said her son is an inspiration to many. Matthew Mireles graduated from Texas A&M University’s Postsecondary Access and Training in Human Services (PATHS) Certificate Program in 2015. He now works part time and volunteers at the Aquatic Greens Farm. He’s also a part of a Bible-based program for people with disabilities.

