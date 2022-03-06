Burton Powerlifter Makes State

SARATOGA, Texas - Senior Eli Saunder’s final powerlifting season will last a little longer. The senior was among those who competed in the Regional Powerlifting meets for 1A & 2A across the state this past week.

Representing the Burton Panthers at the Region 4 Division 4 Meet this Saturday at West Hardin High School, in Saratoga, Saunders set a regional record on squat on his way to capturing 1st place in the 114 weight class. His squat of 335 not only set the record but secured him “Best Squat - Light Platform.” This award ranks him as the top squat amongst 6 weight classes (114, 123, 132, 148, 165, & 181). His combined total of 840 lbs currently ranks Saunders 5th in the State in Division 4, 114. The State Meet will be held Friday, March 25th at the Taylor Expo Center in Abilene.

Also lifting with Saunders today from the Burton Panthers was fellow Senior Eric Flores. Flores finished 5th in the 242 weight class and walked away with the second of the Panther’s medals for the day. Flores lifted a combined 1300 lbs with personal bests of 315 on bench and 510 on deadlift.

Lifting Thursday in Dublin at the Women’s Region 2 Division 3 meet in the 1A / 2A 220 weight class was Freshman Vivian Layman. Layman finished 6th at the meet with a new personal record of 665 lbs combined.