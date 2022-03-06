College Station girls’ track finishes 6th at A&M Bluebonnet Invite
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION - The College Station HS Girls Track & Field Team finished 6th at the Texas A&M Bluebonnet Invite held Friday and Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
The meet featured some of the best high school track and field athletes in the country. Top 6 finishers included:
4x 200 Relay - E’Mauri Smith, Tamia Gooden, Kate-Lynn Lockett, & Elnita Green (3rd)
1600m - Maddie Jones (3rd), Megan Roberts (5th)
High Jump - Kelsey Slater (3rd)
Triple Jump - Claire Spiller (3rd)
100m - Elnita Green (6th)
200m - Elnita Green (5th)
3200m - Maddie Jones (4th)
Complete results can be found here: https://results.flashresults.com/2022_03-04_Bluebonnet/index.htm
Winning Teams
Boys: Duncanville – 100 points
Girls: Katy Seven Lakes – 70 points