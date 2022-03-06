How you can watch the Hard Dog Fast Dog competition Monday night at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 K9s4COPs Hard Dog Fast Dog competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a battle of police canines for the best combination of speedy pursuit and fierce takedowns.

This is the seventh year the Brazos Valley-based non-profit organization has hosted the event at the rodeo and this year’s judges include TV and social media star K9 handler Sgt. Mark Tappan, Miss Texas USA 2021 Victoria Hinojosa, Mike Cavender, K9 sponsor and owner of Cavender’s, K9s4COPs board member and award sponsor Preston Hall, and K9 sponsor Julie Barnett Harrison.

KBTX’s Rusty Surette will serve as emcee of the event.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Cattle Arena at NRG Center and admission is included with your general admission ticket to the rodeo. First responders who present a work badge will have free admission to the park on Monday along with four family members as part of the rodeo’s First Responders Day.

“Our mission is to build a safer future by placing trained K9 officers in communities and schools,” said founder Kristi Schiller. “We have given 260 highly-trained and certified public safety K9s across the United States and one in Paris, France. The cost of a trained K9 starts at $15,000 depending on their detection skills. This is where K9s4COPs comes to the rescue and funds the K9s and initial training for agencies in need.”

K9s4COPs has placed 183 K9s in 60 public safety agencies in Texas alone.

This year’s Award Sponsor is PEGG Products and Prize Sponsor is Julius-K9

