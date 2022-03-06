Advertisement

Lady Tigers sweep Paetow in annual 'Play for Jeter' memorial match

The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer teams swept Katy Paetow Friday night at Tiger Field in...
The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer teams swept Katy Paetow Friday night at Tiger Field in their annual ‘The Play for Jeter’ Memorial Soccer Match.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer teams swept Katy Paetow Friday night at Tiger Field in their annual ‘The Play for Jeter’ Memorial Soccer Match.

The varsity posted a 3-0 win while the junior varsity started the night with a 2-0 shutout.

This year marked the 9th anniversary of Sydney Jeter’s tragic death. Sydney was a member of the A&M Consolidated Girls Soccer Team when she was involved in a one vehicle roll over accident that took her life on July 10, 2013. The soccer team continues to honor her impact on the program even though there are no current players or coaches on the team that knew Sydney.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 21 was shut down in both directions early Saturday morning with crime scene tape across...
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 36
DPS investigating a fatality crash on Highway 36 in Burleson County
BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan
Three cars were stolen from Thursday at the Park Hudson Trail in Bryan.
Park Hudson Trail burglary victim to pay nearly $400 for new window
Matthew Mireles was born less than 2 pounds, and doctors thought he was the smallest baby born...
Brazos County resident celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

Burton powerlifters Eli Saunders and Eric Flores at the regional meet.
Burton Powerlifter Makes State
Texas A&M Drops 7-0 Decision to No. 23 Arizona State
Mumford advances to state for the first time since 2014.
Mumford advances to state for the first time since 2014.
Texas A&M wraps up regular season with win over Mississippi State
Texas A&M wraps up regular season with win over Mississippi State