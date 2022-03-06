Lady Tigers sweep Paetow in annual 'Play for Jeter' memorial match

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger soccer teams swept Katy Paetow Friday night at Tiger Field in their annual ‘The Play for Jeter’ Memorial Soccer Match.

The varsity posted a 3-0 win while the junior varsity started the night with a 2-0 shutout.

This year marked the 9th anniversary of Sydney Jeter’s tragic death. Sydney was a member of the A&M Consolidated Girls Soccer Team when she was involved in a one vehicle roll over accident that took her life on July 10, 2013. The soccer team continues to honor her impact on the program even though there are no current players or coaches on the team that knew Sydney.

