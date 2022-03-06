Putting the brakes on spring. Winter chill arrives to start the week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weekend made it feel like spring has sprung in the Brazos Valley. Warm, gusty wind, highs in the 80s, and a hugging humidity as moisture surged in from the Gulf of Mexico. You know that winter coat you scoffed at as you walked past in shorts and t-shirts? Apologize and pick it back up. Winter air makes a return as we kick off our new week.

TIMING: HERE’S WHEN COLD AIR SPILLS IN

A late-season, sharp cold front will reach the Brazos Valley right around the time the clock strikes Monday. Here is the latest arrival time of that chilly air:

ETA for when cold air and gusty wind arrives across the Brazos Valley, pre-sunrise Monday (KBTX)

Northern Brazos Valley: 11 pm Sunday - 1 am Monday

Bryan-College Station: By or shortly after 1 am Monday

Central Brazos Valley: 1 am - 3 am Monday

Southern Brazos Valley: 3 am - 4 am Monday

COLD FRONT ARRIVES. THEN WHAT HAPPENS?

As the front passes, the first hour will bring an initial 20° temperature drop. That will slide thermometers from around 70° to the low 50s. A calm night will quickly turn blustery as a north wind turns on at 15-20mph, with gusts upwards of 30-35mph at times. By sunrise, expected mid-40s to low 50s area-wide. Factor in the wind and it will feel more like the mid-to-upper 30s!

Morning wind chills are expected in the 30s for much of the Brazos Valley at sunrise Monday (KBTX)

SCATTERED RAIN, FEW RUMBLES

A thin band of light rain is expected to lead in this latest round of chilly air during Monday’s early, pre-sunrise hours. While this activity will mostly be of the shower variety, a few odd rumbles of thunder are not ruled out. Severe weather is not anticipated locally. Behind the cold front, scattered light showers and drizzle will remain possible through sunrise Monday. Rainfall totals should be meager: 0.05″ to 0.20″ with this round of wet weather.

UP FOR GRABS TONIGHT: 0.05" to 0.20"



Not a lot of rain expected to fall as tonight's cold front passes by, but don't be surprised if you hear rain outside the window. Couple may wake to an odd growl of thunder #bcstx pic.twitter.com/3mx4wP6jwE — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 6, 2022

Most indications are that drier air will wipe out the Brazos Valley’s rain chance by mid-morning. However, there is one forecast model that hangs onto the notion that drizzle may continue at times before lunch, before one last band of light rain passes from north to south through mid-afternoon. This is not ruled out as a possibility -- if it comes to pass, it could hold afternoon temperatures to the mid/upper 40s!

HERE’S WHAT TO DRESS FOR MONDAY

After reaching the mid-80s Sunday, Monday will feel some 30° to 35° colder.

Current plan for Monday: Shivering.



What could change: Some indication light, drippy rain may linger through mid-afternoon. If so, could that hold thermometers to the 40s? Not biting yet...but, not saying no... #bcstx #brrrcstx pic.twitter.com/rc49jhfTVs — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 6, 2022

Morning thermometers sink to the mid-40s a few hours past sunrise. As rain knocks off and clouds thin to allow some late afternoon sunlight through, temperatures are expected to rebound around the mid-50s. Factor in the wind and you are dressing for the mid/upper 30s during the morning, followed by it feeling like the mid-to-upper 40s, at best, by afternoon. Wind gusts 20-25mph during the second half of the day will have a bite to them.

As noted above, should the rain linger longer through the day, it will have an impact on temperatures. There is the outside chance most in the Brazos Valley do not see the 50° mark again until Wednesday!

DRIPPY, RAINY TUESDAY

A passing area of low pressure south of the Brazos Valley will keep winter’s touch on the area Tuesday. Overcast skies are expected to give way to scattered light rain and steady showers off and on throughout the day. That wet weather coupled with thick overcast and a light breeze out of the northeast: high temperatures are only slated for the mid-to-upper 40s. For a day that is typically expected to top off around 70°, March 8th this year will check in about 25° below-average. New rainfall between 0.25″ to 0.75″ will be up for grabs, with the higher totals anticipated the further east you are. Those along I-45 and east could collect about one inch of rain over this 48-hour period.

NOT. DONE. YET.

Spring fights back! Wednesday brings mid-60s, Thursday puts temperatures back in the mid-70s under a pristine blue sky.

Winter is not done.

Winter air shoves into the Brazos Valley not once, but twice this upcoming week (KBTX)

Another strong cold front is anticipated to blow through the Brazos Valley late Thursday. By Friday morning 30s are back -- wind chills in the 20s! -- with highs fighting to reach the mid or upper 40s. This air could link up with enough moisture to allow for some wintry weather to fall in parts of North and Central Texas. For now, just a cold rain is in the works locally (40%), but it is a forecast that we will need to monitor as area schools get ready to release for spring break. Start your spring garden yet? A light freeze and frost are currently expected Saturday and Sunday monrings.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.