Texas A&M Drops 7-0 Decision to No. 23 Arizona State

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team (14-5) fell to No. 23 Arizona State (12-5), 7-0, to close the Judi Garman Classic on Sunday.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 23 Arizona State – L, 0-7

Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-2, BB

Cayden Baker: 1-for-2

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 23 Arizona State – L, 0-7

Emiley Kennedy: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Grace Uribe: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 23 Arizona State – L, 0-7

Starting hurler Emiley Kennedy gave up just two hits through three innings, while striking out three Sun Devils.

A solo home run in the top of the fourth helped Arizona State get on the board first.

With runners in scoring position in the fifth, Grace Uribe stepped into the circle in relief, but the Sun Devils used a two-RBI single to jump out to a 3-0 lead.

Arizona State tacked on four runs in the top of the seventh to extend its cushion, grabbing the 7-0 win over the Aggies.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

Overall thoughts on the weekend…

“We came here to learn about ourselves, and we have. We came here to assess our offense, our defense, our pitching staff, and I think we had some really bright spots. I saw us compete hard and then we had times where we weren’t as good as we needed to be. It’s a lot of lessons learned, but it’s great to be on the road. Our players had a good time together and the team chemistry is good, and that’s important to develop. Now we look forward to getting home, getting back after it and getting ready for SEC play.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies host Texas State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond, before traveling to Auburn to open Southeastern Conference play next weekend.

