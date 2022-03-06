Advertisement

Texas A&M wraps up regular season with win over Mississippi State

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat Mississippi State 67-64 Saturday at Reed Arena for Senior Night.

The Aggies finish the regular season on a 4 game winning streak and have won 5 of the last 6 games to move to 9-9 in conference play (20-11 overall).

The Bulldogs cut the lead to 3 in the final minute of the game but they were unable to get any closer as the Aggies hang on for the close victory. A&M’s largest lead came early in the second half with a 44-25 advantage. Texas A&M almost led wire-to-wire, minus Mississippi State making the first field goal of the game.

Senior Quenton Jackson started out hot and led the Aggies with 18 points and 4 steals. Henry Coleman III added 12 points, and Tyrece Radford chipped in 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Texas A&M will be the 8 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play 9 seed Florida in the second round. The Aggies and Gators tip-off Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CT in Tampa, Florida.

