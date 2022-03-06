Thousands celebrate Texas Independence Day in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There was no better way to bring in Texas Independence Day than with Texas food, culture and music. City officials project 15,000 people attended the two-day event.

Rachel Hogue and her family attended the event for the first time Saturday. Her mother-in-law Louane Hogue said she’s been to every state, but there’s no better place than Texas. The state holds great value to the family as Rachel Hogue says she married her husband at Texas’ birthplace Washington on the Brazos.

“History is a big part of our family, and we wanted to celebrate and show our support to Texas,” Hogue said.

The event also gave attendees the opportunity to support many local businesses like Morgan Smith’s jewelry line Just For Kicks.

“I am a new business,” Smith said. “I just wanted to get my name out here today and have fun a little bit and see what I do.”

Another highlight of the event was the popular country music artists who performed Friday and Saturday. Some of those names included Randall King, Pat Green and The Randy Rogers Band. Bobbie Ullrich, who heads the City of Navasota’s marketing and communications, said this shows that the city is becoming more of a destination.

“The growth in Navasota is amazing right now,” Ullrich said. “We have some great businesses establishing downtown. We love our downtown area so much. It’s like a Hallmark movie.”

A lot of that growth was seen over the last year as the city welcomed a dozen new businesses in 2021, according to Ullrich. She adds the same amount or more are expected to come in 2022.

She said those who visit and call Navasota home drive that growth the most.

“They take such pride in their community by continuing to make this place so beautiful and so special,” Ullrich said.

Ullrich said more events are already in the works for the summer including a concert series and the Freedom Festival. Click here to see Navasota’s upcoming events.

