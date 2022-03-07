Aggies moving Tuesday game to Wednesday vs Tarlteton State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball moved its midweek game against the Tarleton Texans to Wednesday evening due to inclement weather imminent for the Brazos Valley.

First pitch is slated for 6:32 p.m.Tickets for the postponed date are valid for Wednesday’s game. For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page - https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

