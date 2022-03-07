Advertisement

Aggies moving Tuesday game to Wednesday vs Tarlteton State

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball moved its midweek game against the Tarleton Texans to Wednesday evening due to inclement weather imminent for the Brazos Valley.

First pitch is slated for 6:32 p.m.Tickets for the postponed date are valid for Wednesday’s game. For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page -  https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Highway 21 was shut down in both directions early Saturday morning with crime scene tape across...
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 36
DPS investigating a fatality crash on Highway 36 in Burleson County
Matthew Mireles was born less than 2 pounds, and doctors thought he was the smallest baby born...
Brazos County resident celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

Western Athletic Conference Logo
2022 WAC Men’s Basketball Postseason Honors Announced
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas...
Jackson Garners SEC Player of the Week Honors
Goldsmith Stars as No. 8 Women’s Tennis Defeats No. 13 Florida
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Aggies Set for NCAA Diving Zones