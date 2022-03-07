Advertisement

Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked

Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Randy Greer, Jr. 37(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is in jail accused of breaking into a family’s home and inappropriately touching their 11-year-old daughter.

Bryan police say Randy Greer Jr., 37, broke into the home on William J Bryan Parkway early Friday morning.

The girl told her parents that a strange naked man was in her room and touched her over her clothing. She screamed and he ran away, leaving his clothes behind. He also reportedly left a backpack outside the home that contained a booking photo of Greer.

Greer was arrested later that morning on Baker Avenue wearing a bed sheet, underwear, and tennis shoes.

He’s now charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual offense, and obstruction. His bond is set at $200,000.

