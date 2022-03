BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the victim killed in a weekend shooting is Keyshawn Brown, a 20-year-old from Brenham.

According to authorities, Brown was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the area of Highway 21 and Marino Road.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The deceased has been identified as Keyshawn Brown, 20-year-old, of Brenham. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 7, 2022

