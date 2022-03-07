College Station hosting public input meeting Monday for potential bond proposition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is hosting an open house-style meeting Monday night at city hall to get the public’s opinion on dozens of potential projects.

Those that are most popular will likely be selected for a city bond proposition in the November election. That’s why city officials want to know what the residents of College Station think about each one of them.

“These are the kind of projects that affect your everyday life,” College Station Assistant to the City Manager Ross Brady said. “Some of these projects will be the roads that you drive on every day, easing traffic congestion and helping you get to work or get to school. Some of them will be quality of life projects, trying to make College Station a more pleasant place to live. One potential project is a recreation center.”

The city has identified 33 projects to do just that. Staff says they fall into three main categories - parks, streets and roadways, and facilities projects. These could be expansion or improvement projects, or something completely new, such as the expansion of Christmas in College Station or the creation of a new fire station.

“There will be a poster for each one of the projects giving a brief outline of what the project’s scope is, what the history of the project is, how it relates to the city’s comprehensive plan, a timeline, and a cost estimate,” Brady said.

To gauge popularity, meeting attendees will be asked to pick their favorite ten projects and rank them. Comment cards will also be available as a means to leave feedback. City officials say all 23 members of the Citizens Bond Advisory Council and members of other city departments will be present so residents can ask questions.

Brady says these projects can also have an economic impact.

“Expanding Texas Independence Ballpark, making improvements at Veterans Park, those kinds of things that bring in tourism and sports tourism and drive the local economy,” Brady said.

Brady also says there’s no requirement that passing a bond measure means the tax rate will increase to fund whatever projects could be included in that proposition.

“The city has a certain amount of bonding capacity, which means that we can issue debt without raising the tax rate to fund these projects,” Brady said. “The city council will decide how many projects to do, and based on the number and the size of those projects, they’ll have to determine if they want to fund those entirely through the bond, to use alternative funding methods, which could be hotel occupancy tax or partnering with another organization, or to increase the property tax rate.”

We asked residents what kind of projects they feel are most important to improve the city.

“For me, the road problem because where I live, there’s a road problem where it’s half-finished but not all the way,” College Station resident Peter Ortiz said. “It’s been like this for like what, three years?”

“The park expansion. Different places where people can go and have a good time, and just spend time with their families,” Fernando, another College Station resident, said.

Staff says after they get community input at Monday’s meeting, the bond committee will rank the projects and then provide their recommendations to the city council around the end of April or the beginning of May. The city council will have to make its decision on whether it wants to proceed with a bond proposition by the beginning of August for it to appear on the November ballot.

For more information on the 2022 November bond election and the potential projects that could be included, click here.

