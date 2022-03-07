Advertisement

Jackson Garners SEC Player of the Week Honors

Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas...
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Quenton Jackson was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The honor is the second for Jackson and the third overall for the Aggies this season.

The Los Angeles native averaged 23.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in wins at No. 25 Alabama and against Mississippi State. He converted 71.4 percent (15-of-21) of his field goal attempts and 60 percent (3-of-5) of his 3-pointers on the week.

Jackson scored a game-high 28 points in the victory over the Crimson Tide. The 28 points were the most by an Aggie in a win over a ranked team since Khris Middleton had 28 versus No. 15 Missouri on Jan. 15, 2011, and the most against a ranked team since Danuel House had 32 against No. 16 Kentucky in the 2016 SEC Tournament Championship Game.

He added 18 points and four steals against Mississippi State. Jackson has scored in double figures in the last 13 games.

Jackson and the Aggies are back in action Thursday as they square off against Florida at 11 a.m. in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

