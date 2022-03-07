Advertisement

Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Highway 21 was shut down in both directions early Saturday morning with crime scene tape across...
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 36
DPS investigating a fatality crash on Highway 36 in Burleson County
Matthew Mireles was born less than 2 pounds, and doctors thought he was the smallest baby born...
Brazos County resident celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol dashcam shows trooper stop suspected drunk driver in head-on collision
A kidney transplant patient searches for a second donor after losing an organ in a car crash...
North Carolina man loses donated kidney in car crash on the way from hospital
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games