Aggies with Ukrainian ties distressed by continuing Russian invasion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered it’s 12th day. For nearly two weeks Ukrainians living in the U.S. have been living in a nightmare.

“It is unbelievable. No one in their worst dream imagine this,” said Texas A&M Math Professor, Peter Kuchment. He also stated he could barely manage to teach nowadays.

From 6,000 miles away, Ukrainian Aggies are stuck watching their homeland at war on basic cable.

“Can’t complain here because I am here.” said Texas A&M assistant professor Artem Rogovskyy. “I am very agitated and concerned very much about my parents and everyone there.”

For Rogovskyy the green active light on his Mom’s Facebook is his way of knowing she is still alive. Rogovskyy, his wife and his daughter moved to the U.S. in 2004.

In downtown Kyiv, Rogovskyy’s mother gave a tour around her family’s bunker in their basement over FaceTime as Russian troops continue to shell Ukraine.

“I ask her is there any missiles and she said yes so she hears bombing and stuff like that,” said Rogovskyy. “I ask them to leave Kyiv and to move to Poland so I can fly and pick them up but they refuse, they don’t want to.”

Rogosvkyy has been trying to spread awareness about what is happening through Facebook but his account has been restricted.

“I have been posting and posting the news from Ukraine in English to the English audience and they actually restricted my Facebook account,” explained Rogovskyy.

“The U.S. is morally and legally obliged to protect the sky of Ukraine from Russian jets and missiles that have been destroying civilian infrastructures of multimillion cities of Ukraine and killing lots of civilians including children.”

He also added that he is frustrated with the Russian Orthodox Church (Abroad) in the U.S. and their statement lacking the condemnation of the Russian invasion.

But Ukranians in College Station are doing all they can to support from afar. Texas A&M project coordinator Oksana Nekrashevych helped organize a rally this weekend in support of Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking to see those alerts of air raids in those regions,” said Nekrashevych. “This is probably the hardest stress I have ever experienced overall in my life.”

After the end of the interview phone call, Oksana says her family informed her that her parent’s town, Bokyarka, was being bombed again.

Oksana say’s the rally was the least they could do.

“This is why I think that the rally on Saturday was really important as it can help to put a pressure on the politicians in the US and other countries and to help them make right decisions about the support of Ukraine,” said A&M graduate Dmytro Savchuk. Savchuk is originally from Kyiv, Ukraine and his parents are still there while his brother fled the capital.

These professors are hoping similar rallies across the country are motivating the U.S government and NATO to take more action.

“We all collect money, we hold meetings, we distribute information to everyone, we try to help scientists escape the war or just civilians but it’s all great but it’s small potato,” said Kuchment.

For most Ukranians in the U.S., the feelings have been those of shock and helplessness.

“We are afraid that the worst is still to come since Putin is known for not being able to give up, and there is a feeling that he is cornered by Ukrainian resistance and unexpectedly strong Western sanctions. But we are hoping for the best,” said Texas A&M mathematics professor Volodymyr Nekrashevych.

Rogovskyy says one of the best ways to support Ukraine is by donating to organizations working to aid Ukrainians and by reserving apartments for Ukrainian refugees.

“Civilians, elderly, young people, youth, whoever is still there in Ukraine cities are being bombarded, shelled and killed,” said Rogovskyy.

