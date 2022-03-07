This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Ford, an Assistant Chief with the Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department.

Chris is always there to answer the call when others need a helping hand, and he’s known for his work ethic commitment to his community and family.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Chris Ford.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.