BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the 44 seniors at A&M Consolidated High School who were recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) for their PSAT scores and academic achievements.

These hard-working students make up 10% of their class. Way to go Tigers!

