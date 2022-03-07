VFW Post 4692 hosts women’s history luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - VFW Post 4692 in Bryan hosted a women’s history luncheon Sunday afternoon.

The luncheon was held not only to honor their sisters in arms who served in the military, but all women who have engaged in public service.

”This is our month, and we are just honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of those striving alongside with us, and those that are coming after us,” VFW Post 4692 Quartermaster Joanetta Carter said. “We’re just saying, ‘Hey, we’re laying this foundation so you can build and build higher, and build better.’”

Carter says one of the main purposes of the luncheon was to inspire younger generations of women to build on the progress that’s already been made.

“Those with political aspirations, come share that platform with us. Come bring us alongside. Come get us involved. We vote, so therefore we are changing the country, and we just want women to know that we see you, and we honor you,” Carter said. “We want to share our platform as a woman, and then make sure that that’s a sound foundation for others to leap from it.”

