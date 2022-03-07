Advertisement

VFW Post 4692 hosts women’s history luncheon

By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - VFW Post 4692 in Bryan hosted a women’s history luncheon Sunday afternoon.

The luncheon was held not only to honor their sisters in arms who served in the military, but all women who have engaged in public service.

”This is our month, and we are just honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of those striving alongside with us, and those that are coming after us,” VFW Post 4692 Quartermaster Joanetta Carter said. “We’re just saying, ‘Hey, we’re laying this foundation so you can build and build higher, and build better.’”

Carter says one of the main purposes of the luncheon was to inspire younger generations of women to build on the progress that’s already been made.

“Those with political aspirations, come share that platform with us. Come bring us alongside. Come get us involved. We vote, so therefore we are changing the country, and we just want women to know that we see you, and we honor you,” Carter said. “We want to share our platform as a woman, and then make sure that that’s a sound foundation for others to leap from it.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting
Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Highway 21 was shut down in both directions early Saturday morning with crime scene tape across...
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 36
DPS investigating a fatality crash on Highway 36 in Burleson County
Matthew Mireles was born less than 2 pounds, and doctors thought he was the smallest baby born...
Brazos County resident celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

The defense is still making their case.
Defense continues to call witnesses in Day 6 of Dabrett Black capital murder trial
Syla, Tim and Saylor Smith
Bryan woman shares heartache of losing husband in mass shooting, joy in giving birth to their ‘miracle’ daughter
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/7
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/7
Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked
Bryan police investigating fatal shooting on Highway 21
Bryan police identify victim in deadly weekend shooting