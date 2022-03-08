Aggie Baseball Game Preview: vs. Tarleton

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies host the Tarleton Texans in a Wednesday evening affair on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 6:32 p.m.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

Freshman pitcher Khristian Curtis looks to keep his ledger unblemished. The right-hander is 2-0 and has not allowed a run to score in his 9.0 innings on the mound.The Aggie pitching staff ranks fifth in the nation and leads the SEC in fewest walks issued per nine innings with a 2.32 clip, issuing just 25 base on balls in 97.0 innings. The Maroon & White also rank second in the SEC and 11th in the nation with a 4.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 101 strikeouts. Texas A&M’s WHIP ranks 22nd in the nation at 1.08. Weekend starters Nathan Dettmer, Micah Dallas and Ryan Prager combined on 55 strikeouts and four walks in their first three times through the rotation, totaling 48.2 innings.Texas A&M pitchers have been stingy with runners on base, holding opponents to a .205 batting average (33-for-161) with ducks on the pond. The clip includes .138 (9-for-65) with runners on base and two outs, .154 (6-for-39) with runners in scoring position and two outs. Starting pitchers Dettmer, Dallas, Prager and Curtis have limited opponents to just 12-for-82 (.146) at the plate with runners on base.

The Aggies boast one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 18th among active NCAA Division I players with 694 at-bats. Rock ranks seventh among active players in runs (153), 11th in doubles (47), 12th in hits (218), 18th in total bases (325), 22nd in games played (186) and walks (94) and 41st in RBI (115).

PITCHING MATCHUP

• WEDNESDAY: #30 Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. #11 Isiah Campa (Jr., RHP, 1-0, 3.60 ERA)

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Texans enter the fray with a 3-8 mark and they’re looking to snap a four-game losing streak that includes a midweek home loss to Washington State and three defeats at Missouri. Carter Dobrinski is hitting .400 (16-for-40) with 3 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 12 RBI while the rest of the squad is hitting a combined .218 (71-for-325). The pitching staff has a 7.09 ERA and .283 opponent batting average. Wednesday’s starter Isiah Campa has been one of the bright spots on the staff with a 1-0 record and 3.60 ERA, holding opponents to a .184 batting average in 10.0 innings.

Tarleton is in their second season of NCAA Division I baseball. They posted a 20-35 record, including a 13-23 mark in the WAC, in their inaugural season.

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies are 3-0 all-time against the Tarleton Texans with all the games played at the corner of Bush & Olsen. Last season, the teams played a 10-inning affair with the Texans tying the game with two runs in the ninth and A&M winning the game with a walk-off hit by Jordan Thompson for the 8-7 result. The teams played a pair of games in the late 90s with A&M winning 9-4 in 1998 and 7-2 in 1999.

